Have a makerspace experience at Farmington Hills Nature Center

Head to the Farmington Hills Nature Center for Nature Makerspace Experiences through December.

Participants will design and create using nature as an inspiration to solve STEM challenges. Have a Nature Center Makerspace Experience on these dates:

Thursday, October 21: 5–6 p.m. – Insects

Thursday, November 18: 5–6 p.m. – Wind

Saturday, November 20: 10–11 a.m. – Wind

Thursday, December 16: 5–6 p.m. – Art

Saturday, December 18: 10–11 a.m. – Art

The program is for ages 6 to 12. Activities involve the whole family, and an adult must accompany your child. The fee is $2 per child.

Space is limited; register at recreg.fhgov.com or in person at The Hawk–Farmington Hills Community Center, 29995 W. 12 Mile Rd.

Call the Nature Center at 248-477-1135 or write to asmith@fhgov.com for more information.

Reported by Farmington Voice