Harrison High legacy wall preserves memories at The Hawk

A wall just inside the new City of Farmington Hills community center pays tribute to the high school it replaced.

The Hawk opened in June, three years after the city purchased the former Harrison High School from Farmington Public Schools. Before the school closed, a legacy committee raised funds to preserve its history.

The Harrison Legacy Wall displays a historical timeline and the “Hawks in Flight” sculpture created by Farmington Public Schools art teacher Scott Brazeau. A special interactive screen provides access to every yearbook, composite photos for each graduating class, portraits of academic and athletic stars, photos from the school’s final closing ceremony, and more.

You can also visit the Harrison Legacy website at harrisonhawks.touchpros.com. You’ll find The Hawk at 29995 W. 12 Mile Rd.