Harrison High alum wins prestigious MIT scholarship

Harrison High School alumni Jacob Rubenstein will receive a $10,000 scholarship to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) supply chain management master’s program, as an honorable mention winner of the MIT annual Supply Chain Excellence Awards.

Rubenstein graduated with honors this year from the Michigan State University Eli Broad College of Business and Honors College. He holds degrees in supply chain management and economics. While at Harrison, he was part of the International Baccalaureate program.

According to a Michigan State student news story, “the MIT Supply Chain Excellence Awards recognize exemplary graduating seniors studying supply chain or industrial engineering.” Awards must be redeemed within five years.

“To be recognized by such a prestigious school like MIT for my dedication to supply chain management is truly incredible,” Rubenstein said. “I could not have done it alone, and I would like to thank all of my professors, faculty, family and friends for supporting me over the past four years.”