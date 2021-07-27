Groups host free, drive-up Narcan training in Farmington Hills

Farmington area residents can learn how to save a life with Narcan August 4, during a free, drive-up training at CARES in Farmington Hills.

Offered through the Alliance of Coalitions for Healthy Communities and Healthy Communities

Farmington Farmington Hills, this individual training focuses on using the intra-nasal overdose reversal drug.

Drive up 12-2 p.m. at 27835 Shiawassee, Farmington Hills. Those 14 and older will receive a Save A Life kit that includes two doses of Narcan.

To learn more, call 248-221-7101.