Greater Farmington Chamber names new board president

Greater Farmington Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors secretary Emily Karlichek has stepped into a new leadership post.

Karlichek was appointed this week as board president. She has been a board member since May of 2018 and said she looks forward to “working more closely with my fellow board members to elevate our member businesses, and continue our role as a Chamber as a leader and resource in our community.”

“I am honored to step into this role,” she said in a press release. “I have had the privilege of working with business and nonprofit leaders in our community for several years, and I believe we have one of the most diverse, active and successful business communities in the region.”

Karlichek has worked for Chamber member businesses since 2015. She currently serves as Director of Marketing and Outreach for Paulson’s Audio & Video. She and her family made Farmington Hills their home in 2018.

An occasional Farmington Voice contributor, Karlichek has written about the effects of COVID-19 on local families, teachers, and businesses.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with Emily in several different capacities since we met in 2017, and I am looking forward further growing our partnership as she takes on the role of board president,” Executive Director Connor Osborn said. “Emily brings important skill sets to our board and an inspiring energy to our Chamber. I am excited to work alongside her as we lead the Chamber and support the business community together.”

Karlichek succeeds Duane Reynolds, attorney at Wright Beamer. According to the release, the Chamber board has, over the past year, “revised our mission statement and focuses, added a pillar structure among our board roles, and made updates and enhancements to our offerings to the business community.”