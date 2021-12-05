Grant boosts Downtown Farmington storybook path

What started as a conversation two years ago will come to life next year, as the Farmington Community Library installs a storybook path in Downtown Farmington.

The library will use a $1,000 grant from the Farmington & Farmington Hills Foundation for Youth and Families to install what Farmington Branch Manager Maria Showich-Gallup calls “an obstacle course”. From the library on Liberty Street to Riley Park, walkers will see quotes, Farmington facts, colorful stickers, and more.

The year-round pathway will appeal to kids of all ages with a “little something for everyone,” said Showich-Gallup.

“We are looking forward to the walkable pathway between the library and Riley Park in Downtown Farmington. Communities are stronger when we work together, and this partnership is an example of our strength,” she added.

The project started as a 2019 conversation between Showich-Gallup and KickstART Farmington director Dwayne Hayes. While the pandemic delayed planning, it also resulted in Showich-Gallup finding more ideas online to enhance the walk.

“I’m super excited,” she said. “It helps with walkability and makes the walk a little more interesting.”

Foundation administrator Liz Hood said her organization is excited to make this and other grant awards happen.

“We are so very grateful to all our donors and corporate sponsors who enable us to continue enriching the lives of youth and families in our community,” she said.

Reported by Farmington Voice