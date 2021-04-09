Grant aids KickstART Farmington photography project

A $1,500 grant from the Michigan Council for Arts & Cultural Affairs will support a KickstART Farmington community photography exhibition.

“ONE: Two Cities, One Community”, slated to open this summer, will feature portraits that reflect the diversity and variety of people who live in Farmington and Farmington Hills.

“There will be a questionnaire each participant will fill out to help us tell the story of who they are,” KickstART Farmington vice president Lindsay Janoch said. “We want to demonstrate in pictures and words, the elements that unite us, the ways we are similar (and different) and the way that builds a shared community.”

Residents will also add photos and stories to a digital bulletin board and create their own changing exhibition, she added.

KickstART Farmington also hosts the annual Greater Farmington Film Festival and other events, and runs the KickstART Gallery & Shop in downtown Farmington.

To learn more, visit kickstartfarmington.org or facebook.com/kickstartfarmington.