Grand Raven festival starts Friday in Farmington

Pumpkin carving, “ravencrows”, movies, and more are all part of the Grand Raven Festival, which opens Friday in downtown Farmington.

A pumpkin carving competition kicks off the event from 5 to 8 p.m. in Riley Park, at Grand River and Grove Street. Watch professional pumpkin carver Pam Pfropper of A’peeling Fruit Sculptures and explore the hay bale fort inspired by the works of Poe and designed by Jeff Scott Architects.

The Grand Raven movie series opens in the parking lot near Sidecar Slider Bar. Besides watching a family-friendly movie on Friday nights, adults can enjoy a Syndicate beverage at Gazebo Park. Register for “Nightmare Before Christmas” and learn more here: events.getlocalhop.com/grand-raven-movie-series-nightmare-before-christmas/event/U8GU5Zi5f3/.

Admission is free, but please drop off a new kids’ winter clothing item at bins inside Sidecar Slider Bar and Care By Design Market. Attendance is limited.

Other activities during the month include:

Pumpkin Carving Contest, October 17 – Pick up pumpkins at the October 9 Farmington Farmers & Artisans Market or in Riley Park on October 13, then bring it back to Riley Park for judging.

Grand Raven Victorian Book Walk, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m. – Register on the library’s website for a walking tour and recitation of Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Raven”.

Trick or Treating, October 23, 1-3 p.m. – Dress up the kids for this event at participating downtown Farmington businesses.

Learn more at downtownfarmington.org.