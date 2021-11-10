Grammy-winning violinist to perform in Farmington Hills

The Ehnes Quartet, led by Grammy-winning violinist James Ehnes, will perform December 19, 2 p.m., in the Mainstage Theatre at The Hawk–Farmington Hills Community Center, at 29995 W. 12 Mile Road.

Established in 2010, The Ehnes Quartet has delighted audiences and critics across North America, Europe, and Asia. The group’s sensitive, and expressive performances have made them one of the most sought-after chamber groups performing today. The Ehnes Quartet is comprised of four internationally renowned string musicians – violinists James Ehnes and Amy Schwartz Moretti, and cellist Edward Arron. At this concert, they are joined by violist Matthew Lipman.

Ehnes has performed in 37 countries on five continents, appearing in the world’s great concert halls and with the most celebrated orchestras and conductors. His recordings have been honored with international awards and prizes including a Grammy. Recently named Gramophone Magazine’s 2021 “Artist of the Year,” he performs on the “Marsick” Stradivarius of 1715.

The concert is presented as a collaboration between the City of Farmington Hills Cultural Arts Division and Chamber Soloists of Detroit. Tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/ehnesquartet. For more information, call 248-473-1850.

Reported by Farmington Voice