Governor extends COVID restrictions to December 20

With recent case counts averaging more than 6,000 a day, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Monday that state-wide COVID-19 restrictions will continue through December 20.

Issued November 18, the health order closed indoor service at restaurants and bars, entertainment venues, and group exercise classes. High schools and colleges are closed to in-person learning.

The Farmington Civic and Riviera movie theaters, Marvin’s Marvelous Mechanical Museum, Country Lanes, Perfect Strike, Langans Nor-West Lanes, the Farmington Hills Ice Arena, and the Farmington American Legion will remain closed.

The Civic is selling popcorn in the theater lobby, 33332 Grand River, on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, 5:30-8 p.m. Prices are $2 off any size, or pay the full price, and the theater will donate the difference to the Farmington Area Goodfellows.

Whitmer said state health officials will follow “a pathway to cautious re-engagement” after December 20 and won’t lift all restrictions at once. They’ll look at measurements including the number of cases, positive test rates, and the availability of hospital beds.

On Monday, the Michigan Health and Hospital Association released a statement urging Whitmer to extend the protocols, citing “slight improvements”, although the impact of Thanksgiving gatherings remains unknown.

“To see meaningful change that truly alleviates stress on the healthcare system, we urge the state to extend protections through the holiday season,” the statement read.

Since early November, the number of COVID cases diagnosed over the past 30 days in the four major Farmington-Farmington Hills ZIP codes has more than doubled, from 419 on November 7 to 1,196 on December 7. The hardest hit area, with more than 450 recent cases (170.4 cases per 10,000 residents) and nearly 1,000 total cases since March, lies in the 48336 ZIP code (east Farmington, southeast quadrant Farmington Hills).

Local COVID-19 deaths have remained fairly stable, with one recorded over the past 30 days. Since March, 133 local residents have died.

Information is based on a data map maintained by Oakland County.