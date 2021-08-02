Governor declares emergency in Farmington, Hills

The cities of Farmington and Farmington Hills will get help from the State of Michigan to bolster recovery from a July 7 severe storm.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Monday declared a state of emergency for both cities, and Southfield. Farmington mayor Sara Bowman and Hills mayor Vicki Barnett each signed emergency declarations after the storm.

Heavy rains and high winds uprooted trees, damaged property, caused flooding, and left thousands of DTE customers without power for days.

“Obviously, we are very relieved the Governor responded to our Emergency Declaration with this State of Emergency,” Bowman said.

She thanked state Sen. Jeremy Moss and Rep. Samanatha Steckloff, and U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens, who all checked in after the storm. “It was reassuring to know we had support in our time of dire need.”

Barnett said her city also appreciated the support from Whitmer and state lawmakers.

“This helps us with our massive clean-up efforts,” she said. “Just the tree trimming and cleaning up debris we believe will cost $400,000 to $500,000.”

Also, Barnett said, the city had to post a first responder at the site of every downed power line until DTE responded. That resulted in significant overtime costs.

“I want to thank the emergency workers and others who worked tirelessly throughout the storm and the following days to keep the residents safe,” Whitmer said in a press release. “This declaration will ensure needed resources are available to these communities as they continue to recover from the flooding and power outages cause by the July 7th storm.”

The declaration allows the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD) to coordinate state efforts above and beyond what they have provided with local agencies.