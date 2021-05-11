Gov. Warner Mansion event celebrates $85K grant

The Governor Warner Mansion in Farmington will celebrate an $85,000 grant with tours and special activities May 15 and 16.

Former State Rep. Christine Greig facilitated the grant through the State of Michigan’s Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity. Funds will help with extensive repairs and improvements to Victorian Italianate mansion, built in 1867 by Farmington pioneer P. Dean Warner.

On Saturday, docents will lead limited tours at $8 per person, with rosette making. The Warnerettes Parasol Drill Team performs on Sunday, during a program that includes a thank you to Greig and 11th District Senator Jeremy Moss, special guest 37th District State Rep. Samantha Steckloff, and Kathy Bilger speaking about the Suffragette Movement.

You can also shop the Mansion’s jewelry sale both days.

Hours are 1-3:30 p.m. Find the Mansion at 33805 Grand River Ave., Farmington.