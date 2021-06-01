Golfers, sponsors needed for Farmington Optimist fundraiser

The Farmington/Farmington Hills Optimist Club will host its 30th annual golf outing August 3, to raise funds that support local youth.

Held at the Farmington Hills Golf Club, the event includes 18 holes of golf with a cart, continental breakfast, lunch, beer cart on the course, followed by cocktails and dinner at the clubhouse. Join the full day for $125 or dinner only for $30.

Besides sponsorships, the Optimists are looking for raffle items like event tickets, autographed items, hotel packages, golf packages, and themed baskets. To contribute, contact Roxanne Fitzpatrick, 248-470-3584 rfitz@kw.com or ffhoptimistsInfo@gmail.com.

Funds support Junior Optimist chapters in Farmington area schools, scholarships, youth oratorical and essay contests, high school leadership awards, a junior naturalist program, and Project Fish, as well as programs recognizing local first responders, educators, and veterans.

Learn more about sponsorships and registration at f2hoptimists.org/index.php/optimists/events-programs/golf-outing.