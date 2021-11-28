GLP Financial hosts Toys for Tots drive downtown

GLP Financial Group, new owner of the historic Farmington State Savings Bank in downtown Farmington, will host a December 11 Holly Days event to benefit Toys for Tots.

Open 12-2 p.m. in the Walter Sundquist Farmington Pavilion, the event includes pictures with Santa and his elves, hot chocolate and cookies, carolers, tours of Farmington Hills Police and Fire Department vehicles, and more.

Attendees may also drop off new, unwrapped toys that will make the holiday brighter for Oakland and Wayne County children in need. If you can’t attend the event, GLP Financial will accept donations through December 11 at 33305 Grand River.

Co-sponsors for this event are Thistle Rose Academy of Arts, Visi Productions, Farmington Co-Work, and Apothecary Coffee.

GLP Financial Group and the GLP Foundation give back to the communities they serve by supporting our local schools through a variety of donations, sponsoring events, providing scholarships and volunteer work. GLP recently sponsored a back to school supply drive, winter clothing drive and downtown Farmington’s Grand Raven Festival.

Learn more at glpfinancialgroup.com.

Reported by Farmington Voice