Gleaners mobile food pantry returns to Farmington Hills

CARES of Farmington Hills will host a May 29 mobile food pantry for households with children in Farmington, Farmington Hills and surrounding cities.

Sponsored by Gleaners Community Food Bank, the drive-thru distribution will be open 3-6 p.m. at the CARES campus, 27835 Shiawassee Rd. There’s no need to make an appointment, and you do not have to be registered with CARES.

To get to the event, turn onto Sedalia Ave. from Inkster Road, and follow Sedalia to Colwell Street, where you’ll line up heading north. Volunteers will direct you as you get closer to the site.

Stay in your vehicle, and groceries will be placed in your trunk. If you don’t have a vehicle, be prepared to carry 20-30 pounds of groceries, or bring a cart.

To learn more about the mobile pantry, follow CARES on Facebook. To support CARES with a cash donation, visit caresfh.org/donate/.