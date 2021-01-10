Give blood on Wednesday in Farmington Hills

The American Red Cross will sponsor a January 13 blood drive in Farmington Hills to help fill a critical need for blood and blood products.

Held from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the Costick Center, 28600 W. 11 Mile Rd. in Farmington Hills, the drive will collect donations used at area hospitals for emergency and trauma care, surgeries, and treating serious diseases. Donations that test positive for COVID-19 antibodies may also help coronavirus patients.

In addition to standard safety procedures, the Red Cross will take these measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic:

Spacing appointments to minimize contact between blood drive participants.

Pre-screening drive attendees to assess health markers prior to blood drive entry.

Requiring face masks for all blood drive attendees.

Wearing and changing gloves frequently.

Spacing donors six feet apart throughout the blood drive.

Enhanced cleaning practices throughout the blood drive.

To donate, register at redcrossblood.org with the sponsor code costickcenter.

Giving blood takes approximately one hour. Donors must be in general good health, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be 17 years of age or older. If a parent is present to fill out a permission form on the day of the blood drive, 16-year-olds will be allowed to donate.

To learn more, call 800-448-3543 or visit redcrossblood.org.