Give blood January 12 at Farmington Hills drive

Be part of a life-saving cause during a January 12 American Red Cross blood drive, open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Costick Center, 28600 W. 11 Mile Road.

The Red Cross needs help to overcome a severe blood shortage. All blood types are needed, but Type O is in especially high demand since it can be transfused to patients in other blood groups and used in emergency cases when a patient’s blood type isn’t known.

Blood donations are used at area hospitals for lifesaving emergency and trauma care, surgeries, and treatment of serious diseases.

These safety precautions will be in place during the drive:

Masks required regardless of vaccination status

Appointments spaced to minimize contact between participants

Gloves worn and changed frequently.

Donors spaced six feet apart.

Enhanced cleaning measures throughout the day

To donate, visit redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code costickcenter.

Giving blood takes approximately one hour. Donors must be in general good health, weigh at least 115 pounds, and be 17 years of age or older. If a parent is present to fill out a permission form on the day of the blood drive, 16-year-olds will be allowed to donate blood.

For more information, call 1-800-448-3543 or visit redcrossblood.org.

