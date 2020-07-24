Girl Scouts of SE Michigan honors Farmington Hills Special Services

Programs that support local girls have earned the City of Farmington Hills a special award from Girl Scouts of Southeastern Michigan.

Typically presented at an annual banquet, the organization mailed the “Friend of Girl Scouting Award” this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The award honors businesses and community partners that help to further the Girl Scouts mission as the organization strives “to build girls of courage, confidence and character, who make the world a better place.”

“We’ve enjoyed a strong partnership with local Scouting programs for many years,” said Nature Center Supervisor Ashlie Smith. “We’re happy to see so many Scouts having fun at the Nature Center and in our City parks.”

The Farmington Hills Nature Center offers Scout Saturdays, where Brownies, Girl Scouts, and Boy Scouts can complete Badge Adventures and Journey Sessions with help from the city’s naturalist. Scout Saturdays offer activities such as hiking, geocaching, and bug studies, which help local Scouts meet nature-themed badge requirements.

Scout leaders can also reserve space at the Nature Center for private programs.

Groups have enjoyed many of the activities offered by the Special Services Department including snowshoeing, maple sugaring, archery, and stewardship.

To learn more about Scout Saturdays or other Nature Center programs, call 248-477-1135 or write to asmith@fhgov.com.

END

Photo caption – Nature Center Supervisor Ashlie Smith accepted the Friend of Girl Scouting Award on behalf of the Special Services Department.