Gianna’s Fine Art hosts ‘Freedom Exhibition’ in Farmington Hills

A July 18-19 exhibition at Gianna’s Fine Art & Custom Picture Framing will highlight artists and artisans from Farmington, the U.S. and Canada.

Held from 1-5 p.m., Gianna’s Freedom Exhibition will include wine and cheese, Michigan craft beers, hors d’oeuvres, and treats from Mitzi’s Carry Out and Graf’s Pastry. Gianna’s Fine Art & Custom Picture Framing is located at 30006 W. 12 Mile Road in Farmington Hills – across from the new “Hawk Activities Center”, the former Harrison High School.

Attendance is limited. Reserve your place at facebook.com/events/270348464191985/permalink/273772103849621/.

Artists whose work will be on display include:

*Artisans in bold are from the Farmington and metro Detroit area.