Gianna’s Fine Art hosts ‘Freedom Exhibition’ in Farmington Hills

A July 18-19 exhibition at Gianna’s Fine Art & Custom Picture Framing will highlight artists and artisans from Farmington, the U.S. and Canada.
Held from 1-5 p.m., Gianna’s Freedom Exhibition will include wine and cheese, Michigan craft beers, hors d’oeuvres, and treats from Mitzi’s Carry Out and Graf’s Pastry. Gianna’s Fine Art & Custom Picture Framing is located at 30006 W. 12 Mile Road in Farmington Hills – across from the new “Hawk Activities Center”, the former Harrison High School.
Attendance is limited. Reserve your place at facebook.com/events/270348464191985/permalink/273772103849621/.
Artists whose work will be on display include:
- Muriel Jacobs – Beautiful Necklaces and Bracelets
- Sonya Paz Art & Design – sonyapaz.com
- Linda Boyle – LSB Design–Linda Boyle
- Lisa Marie – facebook.com/totallyawesomelisa – CoastlandPhotography.com
- Kristie Moore Fine Art – facebook.com/peaches127103/
- Claudine Polsenberg – Claudine’s Acrylic Explosions – facebook.com/claudine.pletcher
- Julie Parish Gutowski – The Pretty Pencil – facebook.com/ThePrettyPencil/
- Jen Xerri – Starlily Creations – facebook.com/starlilcreations/
- Allan Knappenberger – Finely Crafted Writing Instruments
- David SchwARTZ – facebook.com/ArtistDavidSchwARTZandARTZworks/
- Robert Lampertius – Watercolors
- Jeri Magrid – Beautiful Oil Abstracts
*Artisans in bold are from the Farmington and metro Detroit area.