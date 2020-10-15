Ghost Day benefits Farmington’s Governor Warner Mansion

Celebrate all things ghostly and Victorian during Ghost Day at the Mansion – Ghost Stories and Mansion Folklore, held October 18 at the Governor Warner Mansion in Farmington.

The Mansion typically hosts a Ghost Night this time of year, but cancelled the large event due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

Held at 2 p.m. on the Mansion grounds, Ghost Day will feature speakers who tell ghost stories, explain Victorian mourning customs, and talk about the Warner family. Prepackaged foods and water will be available for purchase.

Participants should bring their own chairs, wear a mask, and social distance. Funds raised (cash or check) will go toward replacement of the Mansion’s cellar door.

You’ll find the Governor Warner Mansion at 33805 Grand River in Farmington. To learn more, follow the Mansion on Facebook.