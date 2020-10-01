Get your flu shot October 20 in Farmington Hills

The City of Farmington Hills Adults 50 & Better Division, in cooperation with the Oakland County Health Department, will offer flu shots for all ages on Tuesday, October 20, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Costick Center, 28600 W. 11 Mile Rd.

To participate, call the Oakland County Health Department Nurse on Call at 800-848-5533 to make an appointment and arrive at the Costick Center five minutes before your scheduled time. Wear a short sleeve shirt or one with a sleeve that can be rolled up to the top of your arm. You must wear a mask to enter the building.

Bring a picture ID with a current address. You can pay with cash, Visa or Mastercard, Medicare/Medicaid (bring your card), most Blue Cross Blue Shield plans, Blue Care Network or additional insurances accepted at the Costick Center.

For those without insurance, there is a cash fee of $24 or the high dose flu shots are available for a fee of $54 for those ages 65 and older. No one will be denied access to services due to inability to pay; there is a discounted/sliding fee schedule available.

There is no residency requirement to participate. Farmington and Farmington Hills residents who are 55 years and older or handicapped and need transportation may call 248-473-1864 to reserve a ride. For more information, call 248-473-1830.