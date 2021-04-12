Get involved with the Warner Mansion board, Warnerettes

Anyone interested in getting more involved in Farmington’s Governor Warner Mansion has two upcoming opportunities.

Volunteers can apply to serve on the Friends of the Governor Warner Mansion board until 4 p.m. on April 15. Download the form here: ci.farmington.mi.us/City-Services/Forms-and-Permits/Government/Application_BoardsCommissionsCommittees.aspx.

To learn more, call 248-474-5500, ext. 2225, or write to mshore@farmgov.com.

The first rehearsal for the Warnerettes Parasol Drill Team, open to women ages 13 and older, is May 1. Rehearsals are Monday nights, 7 p.m., at the Mansion, 33805 Grand River.

To join or learn more, contact Kelly Guarano at 313-804-1818 or kellyguarano@gmail.com (include “Warnerettes” in the subject line).