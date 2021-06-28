Get in on free fun at Farmington Hills Nature Center

The Farmington Hills Nature Center hosts free and fun summer activities designed for all ages.

Find the Nature Center inside Heritage Park, 24915 Farmington Road. These events last about 45 to 60 minutes, with a limit of 25 attendees:

Splash Pad Story Time

Mondays, 10:30 a.m., through July 26, led by the Farmington Community Library. An adult must accompany children. Sign up on the library’s Facebook page.

Nature Time with Heavner’s

Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m., June 29-August 24, led by a Heavener instructor. Meet in front of the Nature Center. An adult must accompany children.

Nature Discovery Trail Meetups

Thursdays, 3:30 p.m., through August 26 at 3:30 p.m. Meet at the sign for the Nature Discovery North Trailhead. An adult must accompany children.

To learn more about these and other Nature Center activities, call 248-477-1135 or write to asmith@fhgov.com.