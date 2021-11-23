Get greens, gifts and give Saturday in downtown Farmington

The unofficial start to downtown Farmington’s holiday season happens Saturday, as Holly Days kicks off with the Greens, Gifts & Giving Market in the Walter Sundquist Farmington Pavilion and Riley Park.

The annual holiday market coincides with Small Business Saturday, which encourages local holiday shopping. Farms will feature fresh-made wreaths, centerpieces, roping, holiday greens, and seasonal produce. You’ll also find gifts and more from local artisans at the market and in surrounding shops.

“I’ve heard often enough that coming to market is a scene out of a hallmark movie,” market manager Walt Gajewski said with a laugh. “Now that the holidays are here, I can’t think of a better way to get into the spirit of the season together with our farmers, artisans, pantry goods, and delicious food. It’s a scene everyone can take part in.”

Vendors will include Goetz Farm & Greenhouses, Fusilier Family Farms, Springbrook, Mackinac Fish, Kapnick Orchards, Petey’s Donuts, the People’s Pierogi Collective, the Chocolate Chipped Bakery, Mama Rita’s, the Ugly Sweater Company, and more.

The Farmington Elks will dish out fresh, hot chili from the kitchens of John Cowley & Sons.

“It’s for donations only, and all cash proceeds will go to the Elks helping those in need during the holidays,” proprietor Greg Cowley said. The Elks will also collect donations of nonperishable food items.

For more family fun during the first Saturday of Holly Days, check out free movies at the Farmington Civic Theater starting at 10 a.m., and visit with Santa Claus 12-4 p.m. at the Farmington Garage, 33014 Grand River.

The fun continues on December 4, with the Light up the Grand parade at 5:30 p.m., followed by a tree lighting at the Governor Warner Mansion. On Saturday, December 11, GLP Financial hosts a Toys for Tots celebration. Learn more at gfachamber.com.

For more information about the Greens, Gifts and Giving Market, visit farmingtonfarmersmarket.com.

Reported by Farmington Voice