Get answers about Farmington Schools 6-12 return to school plan

Farmington Public Schools officials will answer questions on October 19 about a proposed plan to bring secondary students back to in-person learning.

The 7 p.m. Virtual Secondary Town Hall will include a review of the Secondary Return to In-Person Learning Plan followed by a question-and-answer session. Send questions to info@fpsk12.net by 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 18. Those not addressed during the Forum, will be answered in an FAQ document on the district’s website.

The Town Hall meeting will be recorded and also linked on the district’s website.

Trustees are expected to vote on the secondary plan during their Tuesday, October 20 meeting, which will begin at 6 p.m. The meeting will be cablecast on TV-10 (Spectrum cable channel 210) and live-streamed at farmington.vod.castus.tv/vod.

View the Secondary Presentation and learn more about the plan at farmington.k12.mi.us/moving-forward-learning

Join the Town Hall Meeting.