Furloughed employee opens ‘Bloomin’ Hills business

A former restaurant worker and Air Force veteran recently took on another challenge, as the owner of Bloomin’ Blinds in Farmington Hills.

Lou Farkas recently opened the custom window treatments store, which also serves Farmington, Bloomfield Hills, Franklin, Northville, Novi, Walled Lake, and West Bloomfield.

Farkas served during the Gulf War as a load crew chief on F-16 fighters. But he most enjoyed the service and hospitality business.

“I take great pride in my service to my country, and I thoroughly enjoy entertaining people,” said Farkas, an 11-year Farmington Hills resident.

When a pandemic furlough turned into a layoff, Farkas said, he decided to look for something that would give him more quality of life, more control over his destiny, and more time with his wife of 16 years and their two young daughters.

“When looking for a business to open I realized early on that I was not smart enough to come up with a ‘million dollar idea’, which led me to franchising,” he said. “The shop-at-home window covering business allows me to continue meeting new people as well as giving me the opportunity to work with my hands.”

Opening a business during a pandemic, Farkas admits, “was definitely one of the scarier things I have done. The key for me was to keep moving forward with the process and having faith that this was the right decision at the right time.”

Bloomin’ Blinds, he said, “is a wonderful franchise supported by three incredible brothers. You are absolutely not just a number when you sign on. There is a genuine feeling that they want nothing more than for you to be as successful as possible.”

So far, business has gone well. “I don’t know if I am busier due to the pandemic, or what affect this has had having just opened during the pandemic, but consistent with other home-improvement aspects of the economy, it does seem that people are more willing to spend money on their homes right now.”

Social distancing and 100 percent mask adherence, as well as sanitizing before and after every appointment, have become standard in Farkas’ day-to-day work. He said he’s seen a range of COVID-19 belief systems, “but I do not let that change my actions when it comes to safety protocols.”

“Like everybody, I can’t wait for a time when a mask is no longer required, but until then, I will continue to take every possible safety measure always,” Farkas said. “With a daughter who has viral induced asthma and two parents that are in their 80s, I cannot even allow a small chance of exposure.”

