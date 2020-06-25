Funeral set for Ken Chiara, long-time Farmington resident

Funeral arrangements have been set for long-time Farmington resident Kenneth Chiara, 84, who died on March 19 after a brief illness.

Visitation and the funeral service were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chiara family will receive guests at the funeral home on Sunday, July 19, from 1-6 p.m., with a 4 p.m rosary. A funeral mass honoring Ken’s life will be celebrated Monday, July 20, 10 a.m., at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 23615 Power Rd., Farmington.

