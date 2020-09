Services for long-time Farmington resident Kenneth Chiara, 84, who died on March 19 after a brief illness, have been rescheduled.

A funeral mass will be celebrated Friday, October 9, 10 a.m., at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 23615 Power Rd., Farmington. Services planned earlier this year were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read the full obituary: KEN CHIARA, LONG-TIME FARMINGTON VOLUNTEER, DIES