Funeral arrangements set for Derek Westbrook

A private funeral service will be held December 29 for Farmington resident Derek Westbrook, 48, who died of injuries suffered in a December 11 accident.

Born December 23, 1971 to Beth Ryan and Larry Westbrook Sr. in Port Huron, Derek was a graduate of Marysville High School. He got his Associate’s Degree from St. Clair County Community College in Port Huron, then attended Michigan State University in East Lansing.

He was a System Administrator for Cengage for over 20 years. Derek was well known in his community as the owner of Twiggy, a Jack Russell Terrier mix. Derek and Twiggy were often seen walking together around the the downtown area of Farmington. He was never one to turn down the opportunity to stop and chat. In 2017, he submitted a photo of Twiggy in a local contest and won.

Derek loved animals and, in his free time, would volunteer at animal shelters to help walk dogs. He was also an active member of the FBC Run Club. He enjoyed social gatherings and spending time with his friends and family. He loved watching all sports, and his favorite football team was the Michigan State Spartans. Derek was well known by his community and coworkers, and loved by his family and friends.

He is survived by his beloved puppy Twiggy; parents Beth (Jon) Ryan of Cottonwood, Arizona, and Larry (Darlene) Westbrook of Hale; sister Terri (Mark) Gresell of Mandeville, Louisiana; brothers Larry Westbrook of Kalamazoo and Trevor (Sherri) Westbrook of Port Huron; nieces Paige Gresell of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Morgan (Tyler) Frosch of Covington, Louisiana, Sydney Westbrook and Avery Westbrook, both of Port Huron; nephews Taque (Chelsea) Patino of Charleston, South Carolina, and Liam Westbrook of Kalamazoo; great-nephews Miles Patino and Crosby Patino, both of Charleston, South Carolina; aunts Diane (Gene) Roller of Carmel, California, Barb (Dick) Grandy of Waco, Texas, and Ellen (Bill) Burns of Port Sanilac; and several loving cousins.

Derek was preceded in death by his grandparents Arthur McClelland, Eleanor McClelland, Goodwin Westbrook, and Betty Westbrook; aunts Bonnie Kovach, Virginia McClelland, and Ethel McClelland; and uncle Jimmy McClelland.

Due to COVID-19 regulations, a public memorial service for Derek will be planned for a later date. Share online condolences at bureshfuneralhomes.com.