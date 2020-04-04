Front line workers get supplies through FPS donation

Farmington Public Schools’ (FPS) facilities staff on April 3 delivered a truck of essential Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) supplies to an Oakland County collection point in Waterford.

The drive was coordinated by Assistant Facilities Director Jim Pearse, who sent an email to building principals asking them to look for extra supplies that could be donated to hospitals and medical centers.

After an overwhelming response, he asked staff to send him information about where the items could be found in their buildings. His facilities team then collected and delivered 18 boxes of vinyl examination gloves, and 18 crates of wipes, hand sanitizer, gloves, and masks.

The county is still accepting donations of masks (all types), face shields, surgical gowns, surgical gloves, no-touch thermometers, and respirators, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., at the Oakland County Farmers Market, 2350 Pontiac Lake Rd., Waterford.