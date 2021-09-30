Friends of the Library sale opens in Farmington Hills

The Farmington Friends of the Library will host a book sale October 1-4 to fund purchases, programs, events, and more for the Farmington Community Library.

Library staff use the funds to supplement the planned purchase of books, CDs, DVDs, and video games, and expand services including:

Programs like Battle of the Books, Everyone’s Reading, Dr. Seuss’ Birthday Party, Star Wars Reads, Summer Reading Clubs, and 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten

Author visits

STEAM (Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Arts/Architecture, Music/Math) resources and Makerspace activity kits

Family Place Library, a center for early childhood information, emergent literacy and family support

The sale is open in the lobby at 32737 W. 12 Mile Rd. in Farmington Hills:

Friday, October 1: 10:15 a.m.-5:30 p.m. (Friends Members Buy 1 Get 1, 10:15 a.m.-12 p.m.)

Saturday, October 2: 10:15 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 3 (Bag Sale): 1:15-4:30 p.m.

Monday, October 4: 10:15 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

The procedure for donating books and media changed on September 1. Bring items inside the Quiet Study Room near the permanent Friends of the Library Book Sale area at the Farmington Hills library. Learn more at farmlib.org/our-library/general-information/donate-books/

Become a Friends member at farmlib.org/friends/.