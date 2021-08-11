Freshwater Float raises funds for clean water in Michigan

The first-ever Fresh Water Cannabis Co. Fresh Water Float held July 31 in Big Rapids drew 75-100 attendees and raised $181 for the Fresh Water Foundation.

The nonprofit’s mission is to clean up inland rivers and lakes in the great state of Michigan. A percentage of Fresh Water brand accessories and apparel sales contribute to the foundation. Using these funds, we donate to other nonprofits focused on water conservation and sponsor our own local Clean-up Days.

Along with our raffle and generous donations from participants, we also held a photo contest for those who attended. The winner of the photo contest is Toni Gore. The photo above will be framed in our Baldwin location and posted on all of our social media pages.

Fresh Water Cannabis Company, sister to Farmington-based Care By Design Market, is building the premier, vertically integrated cannabis company that will locate stores throughout Michigan intending to deliver high-quality products with strong brand recognition. Fresh Water Cannabis Company provides customers retail and medical marijuana products in Sault Ste. Marie and Baldwin, Michigan. Our marijuana products are of the highest quality, selected from the best vendors and suppliers in Michigan.

To receive the company’s emails or donate, please write to alison@carebydesignmarket.com