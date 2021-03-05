Freshwater Cannabis expands with Sault Ste. Marie, Baldwin stores

Ground has been broken and Fresh Water Cannabis Company is excited to announce our first location opened on Tuesday, February 23rd in Sault Ste. Marie with a second one in Baldwin not far behind. Our storefronts are offering top-quality recreational and medical cannabis both at a medical price.

Our website launched in early December and we have all your cannabis essentials available now. In addition to cannabis essentials, we also have Fresh Water clothing and two specialty bundles available in limited quantity. If you’re hoping to get more involved you can purchase the “Grand Opening VIP Bundle” that comes with a T-shirt, Gift Card, front of the line pass, and a chance to join the Freshwater Fam and become a brand influencer.

“We couldn’t be more ready to open our doors and give people a taste of our top quality cannabis,” said Chris Rosema, Director of Operations, “This has been a long time coming and we hope people are just as excited as we are for our grand opening.”

For the first weeks after opening our storefronts will be available to people with a medical card only but after our initial opening we will open up to both recreational and medical.

In addition to growing great cannabis, we ensure our cannabis does great things for the environment. Fresh water is our greatest resource which is why we created the Fresh Water Foundation. The Fresh Water foundation’s main focus will be maintaining the quality of our lakes, rivers, and streams and creating sustainable ways to grow our cannabis.

About Fresh Water Cannabis Company: We are building the premier, vertically-integrated cannabis company that will be locating stores in Michigan with the intention of delivering the highest quality products for our customers. Our company is committed to helping maintain the Great Lakes and other natural water resources in Michigan.

Fresh Water Cannabis Company is a sister company to Care By Design Market in downtown Farmington.