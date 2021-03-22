Fresh Water Cannabis opens for adult use

Fresh Water Cannabis Company, sister company to Farmington-based Care by Design Market, is excited to announce that our Sault Sainte Marie provisionary center is now open to both medical sales and adult-use recreation sales.

“Excited is an understatement,” said Trevor Medema, VP of Sales and Marketing. “We have had a lot of interest from adult-use consumers and now we are finally able to let them experience the Fresh Water difference.”

Thursday, March 18, was the first official day that Fresh Water Cannabis Company was both a medical and adult-use dispensary, and we’re excited to continue to see new faces in our store.

The first few weeks after opening, we were fortunate enough to be helping medical-only patients; because of this, our staff was able to get in a lot of hands-on experience. This added experience has helped ensure a high-quality experience to go along with our high-quality products for all of our new adult-use customers.

With value prices and a Leaf Medic certified staff, we believe that the Fresh Water Cannabis Company experience is one that will keep you coming back for more. As a team we are committed to keeping the customer in the front of our minds in value, education, selection, and experience.

About Fresh Water Cannabis Company: We are building the premier, vertically-integrated cannabis company that will be locating stores in Michigan intending to deliver the highest quality products for our customers. Our company is committed to coming from contribution in the communities that we live and do business in. When you buy from our stores, you are buying products that help to rectify years of injustice from Cannabis prohibition. You are also part of the movement that gifts to organizations that are helping maintain the Great Lakes and other natural resources in our great state! Learn more at freshwatercannabisfoundation.org.