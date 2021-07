Fresh Water Cannabis, sister company to Farmington-based Care By Design Market, hosts its first Puff Nā€™ Paddle on July 31 at Hemlock Park in Big Rapids.

Grab your kayak, stand-up paddleboard, canoe, or tube to join in the fun at 1 p.m. The event will include swag bags, food trucks, prize raffles and a float on the Muskegon River.

Fresh Water Cannabis Company is building a premier, vertically integrated cannabis company in Michigan. To learn more, visit freshwatercannabisfoundation.org.