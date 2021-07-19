Fresh Water Cannabis employees earn Leaf Medic certification

“Budtenders” for Fresh Water Cannabis Company, sister of Farmington-based Care By Design Market, have all earned Leaf Medic certification.

The company culture of Fresh Water Cannabis focuses on education, community engagement, and customer care. Leaf Medic provides provisionary center employees with cannabis training to ensure that the state of Michigan continues to expand cannabis education and knowledge.

While Michigan does not require certification, the company believes in going above and beyond to ensure a great experience for customers.

Fresh Water Cannabis is working to be at the forefront of the Michigan marijuana market and believes that part of that success will come with uplifting our employees. Ultimately, we want the Fresh Water difference to not only be in the quality of our products but in the quality of the care our staff can provide.

To learn more, visit freshwatercannabisco.com or freshwatercannabisfoundation.org