Free online course gives women ‘Springboard to Success’

A free, eight-week course offered by JVS Human Services will benefit women affected by career shifts because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Offered in-person, Springboard to Success combines job search help and counseling, through the popular JVS Women to Work program, with Microsoft 2016 Word and Excel basic computer training. Classes run from October 5 to November 30, with an informational meeting September 30 at the agency’s headquarters, 29699 Southfield Road in Southfield.

During the eight-week program, Women to Work classes will be held on Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to noon, with computer classes on Mondays and Wednesdays, 9-11:30 a.m.

Class size is limited and interested participants should reach out to class coordinator Judy Richmond, JVS Employment Specialist and Women to Work Coordinator, by calling 248-233-4232 or emailing jrichmond@jvshumanservices.org.

“The pandemic has led to more women needing to work remotely because of childcare, so combining the job search knowledge with computer training will help minimize the time women need to find a job that works for them and their families,” Richmond said in a press release.

For more information, visit jvshumanservices.org