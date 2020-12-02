Free Narcan training offered in Farmington Hills

Farmington, Farmington Hills, Health

Farmington Hills Police and Fire Departments, The Greater Farmington Coalition and the Alliance of Coalitions for Healthy Communities, will offer a free virtual Naloxone training at 7 p.m. on December 15

Everyone who attends the virtual training will be trained on the proper administration of the Intra-Nasal Narcan overdose reversal drug.

You must be at least 14 years old to receive a Save A Life kit, which includes two, 4 mg doses of Nasal Narcan. Registration is required and a survey must be completed at the end of the training in order to receive a kit.

Register for the webinar at us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_BpoCXEAuR12HbZMvsk-IeQ. For more information, call 248-221-7101.

