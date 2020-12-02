Free Narcan training offered in Farmington Hills

Farmington Hills Police and Fire Departments, The Greater Farmington Coalition and the Alliance of Coalitions for Healthy Communities, will offer a free virtual Naloxone training at 7 p.m. on December 15

Everyone who attends the virtual training will be trained on the proper administration of the Intra-Nasal Narcan overdose reversal drug.

You must be at least 14 years old to receive a Save A Life kit, which includes two, 4 mg doses of Nasal Narcan. Registration is required and a survey must be completed at the end of the training in order to receive a kit.

Register for the webinar at us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_BpoCXEAuR12HbZMvsk-IeQ. For more information, call 248-221-7101.