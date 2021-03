FPS students qualify for international DECA competition

Farmington Public Schools’ (FPS) DECA students recently qualified to compete at the virtual DECA International Career and Development Conference, scheduled April 19-23.

Thirteen students won top honors during the virtual DECA State Conference March 8-16. Competitors had to take a 100-question Marketing Assessment and perform two role plays. They were judged on their ability to think critically and apply their marketing knowledge to real-life business situations.

These students won prior competitions (district and state) and earned the DECA GLASS invitation to the International Career Development Conference:

Farmington High

Katarina Jevtic – Apparel and Accessories Marketing – First Place Role Play, First Place Test, Overall Finalist Medal

Anish Kothapalli – Entrepreneurship Series – First Place Role Play, First Place Test, Overall Finalist Medal

Hemil Shah – Marketing Communication First Place Role Play, Overall Finalist Medal

Mouhamadou Ndiaye – Professional Selling Event – First Place Role Play, First Place Test, Overall Finalist Medal

Anish Gaddam – Business Financial Services – Overall Finalist Medal

Dhakshniy Sivakumaran – Buying & Merchandising TDM – First Place Role Play, Overall Finalist Medal

Sahana Nandigama – Buying & Merchandising TDM – First Place Role Play, Overall Finalist Medal

Meghan Burba – School Based Enterprise – Overall Finalist Medal

Stephanie Lu – School Based Enterprise – Overall Finalist Medal

North Farmington High

Sonia Desai – Buying and Merchandising TDM – Test Medal, Role Play Medal, Overall Finalist Medal

Yash Mehta – Entrepreneurship TDM – Test Medal, Role Play Medal, Overall Finalist Medal

Brindha Rajakumar – Buying and Merchandising TDM – Test Medal, Role Play Medal, Overall Finalist Medal

Nikhil Sheth – Entrepreneurship TDM – Test Medal, Role Play Medal, Overall Finalist Medal

These students also competed at the state level:

Farmington High

Uma Sriram – Human Resource Management – First Place Test and Overall Finalist Medal

Kriti Shirodkar – Marketing Communication – Overall Finalist Medal

Madelyn Peura – Principles of Business Management – Overall Finalist Medal

Prema Immadisetty – Food Marketing – Overall Finalist Medal

Paige Meier – Retail Merchandising – Overall Finalist Medal

Pranavi Jarugula – Restaurant and Food Service Management – Overall Finalist Medal

Dhara Patel – Marketing Management TDM – Overall Finalist Medal

Shrika Gubbala – Marketing Management TDM – Overall Finalist Medal

Tanisha Deshmukh – Hospitality and Tourism TDM – Overall Finalist Medal

Jenna Salhab – Hospitality and Tourism TDM – Overall Finalist Medal

Mariam Safirta – Marketing Management TDM – Overall Finalist Medal

Amatullah Poonawala – Marketing Management TDM – Overall Finalist Medal

Kanksha Jinna – Entrepreneurship TDM – Overall Finalist Medal.

Subhashreya Aravabhumi – Entrepreneurship TDM – First Place Test and Overall Finalist Medal

Noel Thomas – Sports and Entertainment TDM – Overall Finalist Medal

Akem Athwal – Sports and Entertainment TDM – Overall Finalist Medal

Tejaswini Balla – Travel and Tourism TDM – Overall Finalist Medal

Yatin Bichala – Travel and Tourism TDM – Overall Finalist Medal

North Farmington High

Sean Baker – Retail Merchandising – Role Play Medal and Overall Finalist Medal

“I am so proud of my students and their accomplishments putting in many hours of preparation for competition outside of their regular school work,” Nina Merget, Farmington High marketing teacher and DECA advisor, said in a press release.

“A special congratulations to Nikhil Sheth for securing the position of Vice President of Public Relations for Michigan DECA. Great job team!” said Lydia Hasberry, North Farmington marketing teacher and DECA advisor.