FPS students can vie for cash prizes in ‘Focus on the Road’

Farmington Public Schools high school students can compete for cash prizes in the Suburban Collection’s “Focus on the Road” video contest.

The dealership, which has a location in Farmington Hills, designed the contest to bring awareness to the dangers of distracted driving. Last year’s winners were North Farmington High students Sydni Rotenberg and Michael Soverinsky.

Focus on the Road

Student-produced videos will be judged based on concept, creativity/originality, message content, impact and production quality. The deadline for submission is 11:59 p.m. on Friday, April 23, and winners will be announced the week of May 17.

Cash prizes are $2,500 for 1st place, $1,500 for 2nd place, and $1,000 for 3rd place. The school with the most videos submitted will earn $1,000 charitable donation.

To learn more, visit filmfreeway.com/FocusOnTheRoad.

