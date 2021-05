Scores of Farmington High seniors celebrated the end of their school year Wednesday with a car parade, cheers, and good wishes from spectators along Shiawassee Street in Farmington.

The tradition began last year, as the COVID-19 pandemic canceled nearly all senior activities. North Farmington and Farmington Central parades happen Thursday at 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., respectively.

And here’s the Farmington Public Schools live video: