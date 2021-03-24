FPS hires North Farmington alum as facilities director

Farmington Schools trustees on Tuesday approved the hiring of North Farmington High graduate Jon Barth as the district’s Director of Facilities.

Barth replaces Felicia Venable, who resigned earlier this year.

Currently Operations Facilities Director for Berkley School District, Barth will start his new position on April 12. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Anthropology and a Master of History with an emphasis on US Labor History from Oakland University. In addition to North Farmington, he also attended Warner, East, and Eagle.

“As I reflect on my career, my achievements, and supportive work relationships, I realize that my education in Farmington not only taught me to see challenges as opportunities, but also the understanding that life is about learning and supporting others in their journey,” Barth said in a press release. “I anxiously await my new role as Director of Facilities Management with the District to support a new generation of lifelong learners in reaching their full potential.”

Assistant Superintendent for Business Services Jennifer Kaminski said Barth brings “a great blend of experience and leadership working in schools including facilities management and implementation of bond plans, which will continue to be a major district initiative over the next several years.”

“Finding a professional with Mr. Barth’s specific expertise was extremely difficult,” she added. “Mr. Barth’s recent position included implementing and managing the COVID-19 mitigation and safety protocols required of school districts.”