FPS changes Virtual Learning information meetings

Farmington Public Schools has moved the deadline for families interested in the K-12 Virtual Learning Path for the 2020-2021 school year and adjusted plans for informational meetings set this week.

Instead of July 30 information meetings, the district will release a video on Wednesday, July 29, that will provide an overview of the program. A Virtual VLP Question and Answer Session on Wednesday, August 5, will be open to all interested families. A link will be shared on August 3.

Families now have until Wednesday, August 12 to enroll in the Virtual Learning Path.

Information about the 2020-2021 school year will be released later this week. According to a statement released Tuesday, “The reason for this change is so that families will be able to make their decision after they hear the District Plan for the 2020-2021 school year that the Board of Education has voted on at their meeting on Tuesday, August 11.”

