FPS candidates on return to school: Janet Ravitz Meir

Editor’s note: Farmington Voice readers have asked that we pose one more question to Farmington Public Schools candidates: Where do you stand on sending students back into the classroom? We’re publishing responses as they are received.

JANET RAVITZ MEIR (SIX-YEAR TERM)

Students need to go back to school in a safe environment. That means hybrid teaching. Smaller classes, masks and social distancing. Nurses in the schools. But first we need to solve the custodian problem.

Farmington Schools are hosting YCare through the YMCA. It begs the question why can’t the students go back to school in a safe environment?