FPS board to consider COVID plan, diversity resolution

Farmington Public Schools trustees will on Tuesday consider approving the district’s COVID-19 response plan and a diversity resolution reviewed during their last meeting.

The district last week released a recommendation to start the 2020-21 school year fully remote, with administrative teams continuing to work on a “hybrid option” that would ease students and staff back into buildings.

According to the plan document:

“The health and safety of our students and staff is our top priority. We recognize that,

under certain conditions, we may not be able to return to a full face-to-face instruction

approach, there may be opportunities for the district to phase in smaller groups of

students for some face-to-face instructional opportunities prior to engaging in a full

hybrid model for all K-12 students.”

If approved during the 6 p.m. remote meeting, the plan will be submitted to Oakland Schools and posted on the district’s website. (Read more: FARMINGTON SCHOOLS RELEASES REMOTE START RECOMMENDATION.)

Officials will also take another look at a diversity resolution reviewed during their July 21 meeting. Among other things, it declares the district anti-racist, declares racism a public health crisis, calls for changes to curriculum, would discontinue celebration of Columbus Day and recognize and honor Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Also on the agenda:

Updates to the district’s Title IX policy

Board committee appointments

Discussion about a new Oakland County School Board Association committee on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

The meeting will be held on the WebEx platform. The board’s public comment policy has changed; submit your comment by 6 p.m. at bit.ly/FPScomment, or call 248-426-5000 if you are unable to access or use the form. Comments will be read during the board meeting.

View the agenda and supporting materials here: meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Organization/1087.