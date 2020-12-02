Four years later, no closure for Danielle Stislicki’s family

Four years after her disappearance, the family of Farmington Hills resident Danielle Stislicki still does not have closure.

Stislicki, who was 28 when she vanished on December 2, 2016, is presumed dead. Former security guard Floyd Galloway has been charged with her murder. A trial that was set to begin in October has been delayed until January due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Galloway is serving a 16-35 year prison sentence for choking and attempting to rape a jogger in Hines Park. The incident happened three months before Stislicki disappeared after leaving work in Southfield with plans to meet a friend for dinner. When she didn’t show up, the friend drove to Independence Green Apartments at Halsted and Grand River, but found only Stislicki’s Jeep Renegade in the parking lot.

Last month, WDIV-TV reporter Karen Drew interviewed family members, as well as Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King and Michigan State Police Lt. Sarah Krebbs, who have been actively involved in the investigation:

The Stislicki family continues to share information about the case on a Facebook page and website, finddani.org.