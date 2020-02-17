Founders Festival plan stays in Shiawassee Park

With more carnival rides and food vendors, the Greater Farmington Founders Festival plans a return to Shiawassee Park in July, but a week earlier than usual.

Organized by the Greater Farmington Area Chamber of Commerce, the weekend festival has typically been held during the third weekend in July. This year, the event spans the weekend of July 9-12.

Chamber Executive Director Connor Osborn is expected to lay out the festival plan during Tuesday’s Farmington City Council meeting. The event application shows carnival rides adjacent to Shiawassee Road, with the live music stage, Fido Fest, and beer tent on the east side of the park.

The application notes that the carnival vendor will bring in seven food trucks this year, with elephant ears, lemonade, corn dogs, and more. Local food vendors have also been invited to participate.

Moving forward requires approval of the event application, temporary liquor licenses, and street closures for the festival and Saturday’s parade and Color Run.

Council members will consider those during their 7 p.m. meeting in the council chamber at City Hall, 23600 Liberty St. The meeting will be livestreamed at farmgov.com/City-Services/Government/View-Live-Meetings.aspx

You can view the Founders Festival event application on the city’s website..