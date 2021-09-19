Founders Festival decision on Farmington council agenda

Farmington council members may on Monday create a new advisory committee to help guide the Greater Farmington Founders Festival.

The annual summer celebration lost its organizer last year and returned in 2021 with city support and under the direction of 360 Event Productions. The council’s September 20 meeting agenda includes a resolution to establish the Farmington Founders Festival Committee.

Membership would include a city council member, the city manager and city treasurer, the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) director, and city attorney. While the group will make recommendations, a vendor will run the event “for the foreseeable future”.

Also on the 7 p.m. regular meeting agenda:

Beautification Award Winners presentation

reappointment of Todd Craft to the DDA board

an amendment to the Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget

introduction of a zoning ordinance amendment to allow permanent outdoor seating enclosures with a special land use permit

a change to the Park Reservation, Facility Use and Special Events Policy

The Beautification Committee will also make a presentation during a 6 p.m. study session.

Officials meet at City Hall, 23600 Liberty Street. View agendas for both meetings and find a link to view the meeting online at farmgov.com.